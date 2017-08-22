Students at Nodaway-Holt congregated on the basketball courts in between rain showers to view the solar eclipse August 21. The school was in the path of totality, meaning it was one of few schools in the area that could offer students the chance to view the total solar eclipse.

While students were able to see glimpses of the partial eclipse through cloud cover, the clouds thickened and students were unable to see the total eclipse. Students in Megan Frueh’s fourth grade informed the group that temperatures dropped and the wind changed directions. Students noticed birds changing behaviors and witnessed some sunset colors to the northwest of the school.