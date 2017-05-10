Nodaway-Holt High School held commencement on May 7.

Margaret Fuhrman was named as the class valedictorian.

She spoke to her classmates during the ceremony, urging them to follow five “rules for life.” 1: Make an impression so people remember you. 2: Be ambitious and work hard. 3: Be nice and respect each other. 4: Make your mark in the world and no matter how scary life seems, keep going. 5: Above all, be gracious and thank the people who helped you succeed.

For more photos and information, see the printed Nodaway News Leader.