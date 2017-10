It took just two sets for the Mound City Panthers to sweep the Nodaway-Holt Trojans during their senior night October 3 in Graham.

That didn’t mean the Trojans went down without a fight. Both sets were within reaching distance, 22-25 and 17-25, but Nodaway-Holt just couldn’t swing the momentum its way enough.

An early kill by Nodaway-Holt’s Shaina Culp kept the Trojans in the first set against Mound City.

For the full story and more photos, see the printed Nodaway News Leader.