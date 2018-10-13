The Nodaway-Holt R-V school district got a start on a long process that will eventually lead to a new high school. Middle school, high school and former students joined administrators and other members of the community at the ground breaking.

“We are about to make history as where you are standing will one day be a building, so remember this in the future,” Nodaway-Holt Superintendent Jeff Blackford said during a speech he gave to the animated audience.

Construction will be ongoing throughout the school year.