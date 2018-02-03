The Nodaway-Holt R-VII School Board approved a ballot question for the upcoming April election during its regular meeting January 17.

The resolution asks voters to continue the district’s operating tax rate ceiling of $4.2898 per $100 of assessed valuation. The money generated would pay for improvements to the school including adding a new wing to the high school complete with seven classrooms and an administrative office area.

The school board approved a special meeting on January 31 to look at potential architect firms to design the new addition.

Fourth grade teacher Megan Frueh gave the board an update on her Project Lead The Way classroom.

Debbie Miller gave the board an update on her classroom.

Gina Ripley, Holt County Extension office, is providing weekly food and nutrition lessons for elementary students.

High School Principal Sean Emerson reported the following:

•All the juniors are enrolled in ACT prep classes.

•Hot breakfast is now served at the high school two days a week.

•Courtwarming will be Friday, February 9.

The resignation of Trevor White was accepted.

It was approved to hire Taylor Miles as an elementary special education teacher.

The board extended Superintendent Jeff Blackford’s contract for two years.