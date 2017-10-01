The Nodaway-Holt R-VII School Board conducted the following business during its regular meeting September 20:

Superintendent Jeff Blackford informed the board that the district received a clean audit this year. The only deficiency found was a segregation of duties, which Blackford said is an issue in small schools because small schools do not have the means to hire extra staff such as multiple secretaries.

The total fund balance for the district was $1,142,604, an increase of $229,902 from the prior fiscal year. The government revenues saw a 5.89 percent increase from the prior year as a result of an increase in property taxes totaling $3,303,160.

The total expenses for the past year totaled $3,073,258, a decrease of $46,069 from the previous year, due mostly to the tornado repairs the district sustained the prior fiscal year.

The district currently has one last capital lease payment of $200,000. Blackford suggested that the board consider putting the 90¢ tax levy back on the April ballot for a renewal which would fund future capital projects.

Blackford hopes to have the Facility Planning Committee in place and ready to present five- and 10-year capital improvement goals by November.

The Nodaway-Holt Educational Foundation held a meeting to discuss how to utilize the funds donated by the late Ed Dakan. They are looking into investing a large portion with a third party investor. The foundation received 12 applications for a $300 classroom grant. They awarded seven classroom grants.

The foundation also agreed to donate $7,500-$10,000 to replace the current water fountains in the schools. The new water fountains will have a bottle filling feature.

The board approved a revised version of the sick-time policy that was presented at the last meeting. The new policy gives teachers nine days of leave, not designating if they are to be used for sick or personal leave. A similar policy was adopted for hourly staff.

Elementary Principal Rita Carroll reported that there are two new students at the elementary, bringing the total to 101 students. Next week, the students will get a health screening including vision, hearing, height and weight measurements. The annual grandparent tea will be Friday, October 13.

The following personnel items were approved:

The resignation of Loren Messer as the track coach was accepted.

The board approved the hire of Messer as the varsity girls basketball coach.

Vera Gallagher and Keith Friesen were hired as paraprofessionals for the elementary.