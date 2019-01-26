The Nodaway-Holt R-VII Board of Education met in regular session on January 16.

Board action from the submitted draft minutes noted the following action:

• Rescinded board policies GCPC and GDPC and adopted the GBAC. They amended the BBB, BBBB, DC, DG, DJFA, GB, GBEBC, IC, IGAEB, IGBB, IKE, IKF, IL, JECC, JHD and KB policies.

• Approved 2019-2020 school calendar as presented.

• Set the February board meeting at 1 pm, Wednesday, February 27

• Accepted the resignation letter from Derek Lemon at the end of the 2018-19 school year.

The board went into closed session for the purpose of discussing personnel and student discipline.