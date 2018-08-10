Nearly 32 percent of Nodaway County voters cast ballots in the August 7 Primary Election which saw one local contested race as well Proposition A, the Missouri right-to-work issue.

In the Nodaway County circuit clerk race, incumbent Elaine Wilson defeated Jackie Cochenour by a margin of 1,901 to 874 on the Republican ballot. Wilson will run unopposed in November.

Nodaway County voters also rejected Prop A with 2,232 no votes to 1,782 yes votes. The initiative failed statewide with 67.5 percent of residents voting no.

In the US Senate race, Republican Josh Hawley secured his party’s ticket with 58.6 percent of the vote, 61 percent in Nodaway County, while Claire McCaskill garnered 82.6 percent on the Democratic ballot, which mirrored county voters. They will also face Libertarian Japheth Campbell and Green Party candidate Jo Crain in November.

For state auditor, Saundra McDowell won the Republican ticket with 32.58 percent of the state vote and 45.7 percent in the county. She will face Democrat incumbent Nicole Galloway, Libertarian Sean O’Toole, the Green Party’s Don Fitz and the Constitution Party’s Jacob Luetkemeyer.

In the US Representative – District 6 race, Henry Robert Martin won the Democratic ballot with 41.5 percent of the vote which was 45.4 percent in Nodaway County. He will face Republican incumbent Sam Graves.

All results are unofficial.