June signals the start of summer activities in Nodaway County. Following are some of the scheduled events:

• June 1-30 – Tri-C Area Flower Bed Cleanup and Revitalization by Tri-C Partners 4 Progress Community Action Renewal Team and Jefferson FFA members. Anyone may pull weeds in the public flower beds when it fits their schedule.

• June 1 – Maryville Public Library summer reading program, Build a Better World, runs until July 29. For ages one to 18. For more information, call 660.582.5281

• June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 – Book Nibblers, Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville, 9:45 to 10:15 am. For infants to age three; must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

• June 1 – Story Hour, Maryville Public Library, 5:30 to 6:30 pm. For infants to age six.

• June 2 – Josh the Otter at the Maryville Aquatic Center, 501 North Laura, Maryville, 7 pm. For more information, call 660.562.2923.

• June 2-3 – Big Fish 37, north of Maryville on Highway 148 at Nodaway Lake, 6 pm, Friday, and ending at noon, Saturday. For more information, call 660.582.2151 or email joyce.cronin@nodawaybroadcasting.com.

• June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 – Mozingo Movie Nights, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, 25055 Liberty Road, Maryville, main RV campground, 8:30 to 11 pm. The free movies begin at sunset; bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating, snacks and drinks. Movie schedule: June 2, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them;” June 9, “Moana;” June 16, “The Lego Batman Movie;” June 23, “Arrival;” June 30, “Rogue One.”

• June 3, 10, 17, 24 – Maryville Farmers Market at Fourth and Buchanan Streets, 7:30 am to noon.

• June 3-5, 24-26 – Watson 9 Youth Golf Camp, Mozingo Lake Golf Course, Saturday, 8 to 11 am; Sunday, 1 to 4 pm; Monday, 8 to 11 am. For ages five to 17 and all skill levels. First session features special guest PGA legend Tom Watson. Cost is $40 per participant per session. For more information, contact Head Golf Pro Kyle Easter at 660.562.3864, keaster@maryville.org or visit mozingolake.com.

• June 3, 17, 24 – Art Farm Ceramics, Barnard, one day workshops, Momoko Cotter instructor, 9:30 to 11:30 am. June 3, stamp making; June 17, leaf pattern; June 24, mug cup. Cost is $25 and includes two pounds of clay, glaze and firing, except for leaf pattern class which is $40 per person and includes five pounds of clay. For more information and to register, email artfarm.barnard@gmail.com.

• June 3, 10, 17 – Concert in the Park series, Donaldson Westside Park amphitheater, 7:30 to 9 pm. June 3, Big Time Grain Company; June 10, Liverpool; June 17, Poison Overdose. Each event will feature a kids zone, food vendors and Hy-Vee spirits. No outside coolers; bring blankets or lawn chairs.

• June 3 – Bearcat Day at the Kansas City Zoo, 8 am to 5 pm. Wear Bearcat gear to receive $4 off each ticket, free admission for children birth to age two. For more information, contact Bob Stalder at nwalumnikc@gmail.com.

• June 3 – Make It Maryville Shop Hop, hosted by Minnie Lane, HOME by Sonja, Simply Posh Boutique, Maryville Florists, Ferluknat Farm Fabrics Art and Home, On the Spot Designs, Blue Willow Boutique, 9 am to 4 pm. Contact each business for more information.

• June 4, 25 – N2IT Fishing Open Tournament, Mozingo Lake, 6 am to 2 pm. Start time, 5:30 am on June 25. Limited to first 50 boats; fees paid at main boat ramp. For more information, visit n2itfishing.com/contact.html.

• June 6, 13, 20, 27 – Story Hour, Maryville Public Library, 9:45 am. Ages two to eight.

• June 6, 13, 20, 27 – Hopkins Museum, North Third Street, Hopkins, open at no charge from 1 to 3 pm. Call Garland and Pat O’Riley, 660.778.3432, for other viewing.

• June 6, 13, 20, 27 – Mozingo Youth Golf League, Mozingo Watson 9 Golf Course, 5:30 to 8:30 pm.

• June 6, 13, 15 – Nodaway County Band rehearsal, Maryville High School band room, 6 to 7:30 pm. For more information, contact krug@maryviller2.com.

• June 6, 13, 20, 27 – Summer Movie Series at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts, Mary Linn Auditorium, Maryville, 7 pm. Movies are: June 6, “Pretty in Pink” (PG-13); June 13, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (PG-13); June 20, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (PG-13); June 27, “Beauty and the Beast” (PG). For more information, call 660.562.1226 or email osi@nwmissouri.edu.

• June 8 – Northwest Night at the Kansas City Royals, Royals vs. Houston Astros, 5 to 10 pm. Wear Bearcat gear and get picture taken with Bobby Bearcat, the 2016 NCAA Division II National Championship football trophy and the 2017 NCAA Division II National Championship basketball trophy. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit nwmissouri.edu/alumni/events or call the Alumni House at 660.562.1248.

• June 9-20 – Book Fair, Maryville Public Library.

• June 9 – 22nd annual Maryville Host Lions Club Golf Tournament Orval Heywood Memorial Golf Classic, Mozingo Lake Golf Course, shotgun start, 1 pm; lunch, 11:30 am. Four person scramble, $70 per person. For more information, contact Corey McVinua, 660.582.0364.

• June 10 – American Bass Anglers Fishing Tournament, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park city ramp, 6 am to 3 pm. Open tournament. For registration and more information, visit americanbassanglers.com/districts2015.php?Division=59.

• June 10 – Watson 9 Family 4-Some, Mozingo Lake Golf Clubhouse, 9 am to 2 pm. For more information, call 660.562.3864.

• June 10 – Elks Flag Ceremony at The Point, Mozingo Lake, 11 am. Speaker is Wayne Pierson.

• June 10 – Puzzle Run 2K/5K/10K, begins at The Pub, 414 North Main Street, Maryville, 3:30 pm. All proceeds go to Autism Speaks-Northwest Missouri Region; $20 per team or $15 per person. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/puzzlerun.

• June 10 – Seventh annual Northwest Night at the St. Joseph Mustangs, Phil Welch Stadium, 2600 Southwest Pkwy., St. Joseph, 5 pm. For more information, contact Brenda Unteidt at alumni@nwmissouri.edu, or 660.562.1248.

• June 10 – 36th annual Country Showdown preliminaries, Maryville Downtown Square, 7 pm. Hosted by Pick-Up Country and KNIM. Music acts need to register at nodawaybroadcasting.com before event. Entry fee is $30. Top 12 performers will perform at the Nodaway County Fair.

• June 10-11 – Annual Family, Faith and Fun Weekend, Conception Abbey, 37174 State Hwy. VV, Conception. Includes activities, games and spiritual projects for the entire family. Fee is $50 per room, plus meals and activity fees; children under five are free. For reservations, contact Abbey Guest Center, 660.944.2809 or guests@conception.edu.

• June 11 – Today’s Civic Women will serve sno-cones at Camp Quality, a camp for children with cancer, by Stewartsville.

• June 13 – Minecraft Club, Maryville Public Library, 6 to 6:45 pm. For ages eight to 13; advanced registration is required to attend; call 660.582.5281.

• June 14 – Flag Day celebration at the Nodaway County Freedom Rock®, Franklin Park, Maryville, 5:30 pm. Includes flag raising, bicycle parade and food.

• June 15 – Lego Club, Maryville Public Library, 6 pm. For students in grades one to five; advanced registration is requested.

• June 16 – Pop-Up Library in the Park, Maryville Public Library, 6 pm.

• June 17 – Skidmore Community Day, Skidmore City Park. Craft vendors at 8 am; horseshoe throwing contest, 9 am to noon; car and bike show registration, 9 to 10:30 am; co-ed softball tournament, ages 14 and up, $100 per team, 1 pm. Concession stand available.

For information on car/bike show, call Jim Blessington, 660.853.8389; craft vendors, Rana Killingsworth, 660.928.3494; horseshoes, Bruce Roberts, 660.928.3357; and softball, Colt Gardiner, 660.528.0707.

• June 17 – Deux Filles Vintage Market, 805 South Main Street, Maryville, 10 am to 6 pm. Hosted by Ferluknat Farm Fabric, Art and Home Store and Kool Kats. Featuring vintage dealers, repurposed furniture and artists. For more information, contact Holly Kay Cronk at 660.254.4888 or hollykaycronk@gmail.com or visit Ferluknatfarm.com.

• June 20 – Story Hour, Maryville Public Library, 5:30 to 6:30 pm. For children ages two to eight.

• June 23 – Ladies Night Out at The Byre & Granary, 25371 State Highway 46, 5:30 pm. Women only, 18 years and older, $45 per person. For reservations, call 816.390.5953.

• June 24 – Elmo 4th of July Celebration.

• June 25 – The Barnard Depot Museum, Highway M, Barnard, 1 to 4 pm. To view the museum at other times or for more information, contact Mike Walker at 816.262.4814 or Kate Nothstine at 660.652.3719.

• June 26 – Nodaway County Historical Society annual banquet and Stairway of the Stars program, 110 North Walnut, Maryville, 6 pm. Program will honor Opal Eckert. To make reservations, call Carolyn at 660.582.4819.

• June 27 – Spaghetti Marshmallow Challenge, Maryville Public Library, 12:30 pm.

• June 30 – Rotary Club Golf Tournament, Mozingo Lake Golf Course, 1 pm. For more information, contact Mark Kempf.