Back to school may be looming, but Nodaway County is celebrating summer. Following you’ll find a local schedule of events:

• August 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17 – Horace Mann School presents Summer Movie Magic, The Hangar, 12:30 pm. Purchase tickets online only at goo.gl/WODa3G. Proceeds support Horace Mann. Concessions available.

• August 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 – Hopkins Museum, North Third Street, Hopkins, open at no charge from 1 to 3 pm. Call Garland and Pat O’Riley, 660.778.3432, for other viewing.

• August 3 – Fourth annual Golfing for Heroes tournament, Mozingo Lake Golf Course, registration and lunch, 11 am. Cost is $75 for individuals, $300 per team. For more information, contact WR O’Riley, 660.582.1967 or orileywr@gmail.com. Proceeds benefit the Cameron Veterans Home.

• August 3-5 – 80th annual Pickering Horse Show sponsored by Pickering Lions Club. Concessions available. For more information, contact Bob Whipple, 660.927.3478, or Facebook.com/pichorseshow.

• August 4-5 – 7th annual Tri-C area garage sale, Clyde, Conception and Conception Jct., 5 to 8 pm, Friday; 8 am to noon, Saturday. Maps available. The Printery House is holding an inventory reduction sale from 7 am to 7 pm, Friday, and 8 am to noon, Saturday.

There is a $5 charge for maps, advertising and signs, needed by 5 pm, Wednesday, August 2. Maps will be available at local post offices, residences hosting sales and online at facebook.com/TricPartners4Progress. For more information, contact Jane Walter, 660.944.2488.

• August 4-5 – Ravenwood Fair, Ravenwood.

Friday: Hit, pitch & run, 5:30 pm, contact Steve Faustlin, 660.541.5649; supper at the park, 6 pm; baby show, registration 5:30 pm, show 6 pm, contact Mandy Adwell, 660.937.2929; Little Mr./Miss Jackson Township, registration 5:30 pm, show following baby show; eighth grade labor auction, 7 pm; bounce house and water slide, 7 pm; adult softball game, $5 per person, 7:30 pm.

Saturday: Methodist Church breakfast, 8 to 10 am; parade registration, 9:45 to 10:30 am; antique tractor show registration, 9:45 am, contact John Riley, 660.582.1209; parade judging, 10:30 am; Country Raised parade, 11 am, followed by a money drop for ages two to 11; antique tractor show after parade; lunch at Pop House or Methodist Church, both from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm; water slide, bounce house, seventh grade bake sale/lemonade stand, freshman class car bashing/cotton candy, sophomore class ice cream, junior class funnel cakes/ slushies, senior class photo booth, all noon to 4 pm; kids games, 1 to 3 pm; NEN FFA pedal pull, followed by ping-pong ball launch, 2 pm; pulled pork meal served by sophomore class, 7 pm; country rock band, Outlaw Creek, 8 pm, fireworks at intermission.

• August 4-6 – Back to school sales tax holiday on selected items throughout Maryville and Nodaway County.

• August 5 – American Bass Anglers Fishing Tournament, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park city ramp, 6 am to 3 pm. Open tournament. For registration and more information, visit americanbassanglers.com/districts2015.php?Division=59.

• August 5 – 14th annual Mini-Triathalon, Maryville Aquatic Center, 502 North Laura Street, 7:30 am. Register at Maryville Community Center, 1407 North Country Club Road, by calling 660.562.2923 or visit activityreg.com. Registration is $45 for individuals, $90 for teams. Sponsored by Maryville Parks and Recreation.

• August 5, 12, 19, 26 – Maryville farmers market, Fourth and Buchanan Streets, 7:30 am to noon or sell-out.

• August 5-7 – Session four Youth Golf Camp, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Watson 9, Saturday, 8 to 11 am; Sunday, 1 to 4 pm; Monday, 8 to 11 am. Youth ages five to 18 may learn etiquette, rules and the fundamentals of golf. For more information, call 660.562.3864.

• August 6 – Traveling the Jefferson Highway, program by Michele Hansford, Missouri Humanities Council Speaker’s Bureau, Nodaway County Historical Society Museum, 110 North Walnut Street, Maryville, 2 pm. Free admission, donations accepted. For more information, call 660.582.8176.

• August 6-10 – Ravenwood Christian Church vacation Bible school for children entering pre-k through sixth grades, 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Register at the church or text or call 660.254.3506.

• August 7 – Downtown Maryville stakeholders meeting, The Pub, 6:30 pm. Hosted by MDIO, aka Downtown Maryville.

• August 10 – Senior Talks: Legal Aspects of Aging Part II: estate planning, Oak Pointe Assisted Living & Memory Care, 817 South Country Club Road, Maryville, 5 to 6 pm. RSVP by Wednesday, August 9. For more information, contact Stephanie, 660.562.2799 or sreed@provisionliving.com.

• August 11 – Laura Street Baptist Church water war for church youth, 4 pm.

• August 11 – 15th annual Shot in the Dark golf tournament, Mozingo Lake Golf Course, check-in and light dinner, 5 to 5:45 pm, shotgun start, 6 pm, sponsored by the Wesley Center.

The first nine holes are a two-person scramble; the second nine holes are a two-person alternate “shot in the dark.” Registration deadline is Thursday, August 10. To register, visit northwestwesley.com and click “charity golf tournament” on the top menu or contact Jenni Wall, Wesley Foundation board member, at 660.853.9659 or wesley@nwmissouri.edu.

Entry fee is $75 per player, which includes green fees, cart, food, prizes and a glow-in-the-dark golf ball for each team.

• August 11-12 – Dakota Bronc Sisk Memorial Rodeo, on Route A, three miles west of Highway 71, meal is 6 to 8 pm; mini-rodeo, 6:30 pm; rodeo, 8 pm, each night. Cost, including meal, is $15 for adults, $5 for ages 12 and under; children five and under are free.

• August 12 – 5K Poker Run and Kids Go Fish Run. Adult poker run is on Northwest cross country course; children’s Go Fish run is at Donaldson Park soccer pitch, both at 8 am. Proceeds go to the Maryville High School cross country team. For more information, contact Kenneth Hamilton, 660.215.2383 or hamiltonk@southholtr1.com or visit tinyurl.com/5kpokerrunmaryville.

• August 12-13 – 2017 3D Missouri Bow Hunters Jamboree, Nodaho Bow Hunters Range, Elkhorn Trail Road off of State Highway A, Graham.

Saturday: check-in, 7 to 8:30 am; shotgun start, 9 am. Cost is $35 for adults and $25 for youth 17 and under. Must be Missouri Bow Hunter member to participate. Year memberships available day of: $25 for adults, $35 for families, $12.50 for youth 17 and under.

Sunday: Regular Nodaho shoot, 8 am, $10 each. Score cards in by 3 pm.

Concession stand available. Hosted by Nodaho Bow Hunters and MBH; MBH rules used. For more information, contact Tom “Big Bird” Ciak, 660.582.8990.

• August 13 – N2IT Fishing Open Tournament, Mozingo Lake, 6 am to 2 pm. Limited to first 50 boats, fees paid at main boat ramp. For more information, visit n2itfishing.com/contact.html.

• August 13 – MAC pool closes.

• August 14 – Paws at the Pool, Maryville Aquatic Center, 502 North Laura. Annual fundraiser for animal shelter; cost is $2 per person, $5 per dog. Nodaway Veterinary Clinic will give on-site rabies vaccinations at a discounted price. Humane society will perform $20 microchipping and have city tags available for purchase. For more information, contact the animal shelter, 660.562.3333.

• August 17 – Wine and Design Ladies Night, HOME by Sonja, 103 South Main Street, Maryville, 6 pm. For more information, call 660.582.3862.

• August 17 – Community pep rally, Downtown Sounds, on the square, Maryville, 6 to 8 pm. Bring lawn chairs and come out to support the Maryville High School fall sports teams. Sponsored by the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce. Rain location is the Maryville High School.

• August 19 – Aksarben Bassmasters Travis Ferguson Memorial Tournament, city ramp, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, 6 am to 3 pm. Open to the public; all proceeds benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. For more information, contact rlisko61@cox.net or 660.562.2323 or visit tbfnebraska.com/.

• August 19 – 23rd annual Ed Phillips Memorial Rodeo, Ed Phillips Memorial Arena, 250th Street, Maryville, slack performance, 1 pm, rodeo starts, 8 pm. Day passes, $15; adults, $10; children 12 and under, $5. Beer garden and performance by Outlaw Creek. For more information, contact John Phillips, 660.541.4696.

• August 19 – 4th annual Glow for Kids’ Sake, SSM Health St. Francis Hospital, 2016 South Main Street, Maryville, 8 pm. Sponsored by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County. Offers 5K course and shorter course for families. New this year, blow-up obstacle course by the Army National Guard. For more information, contact Lynette Harbin, 660.562.7981 or lynette@bbbsnodaway.org; visit bbbsnodaway.org.

• August 19-20 – Cowboy Challenge hosted by Mid-Central Horsemen. For more information, contact Chris Redden, 660.254.0866, or Denise Redden, 660.254.0840.

• August 20 – The Bass Federation Open, city ramp, Mozingo Lake Park and Recreation, 6 am to 3 pm. Organized by TBF of Nebraska. For more information, call 660.562.2323 or visit tbfnebraska.com/.

• August 20 – International graduate students arrive at Northwest.

• August 20 – Downtown Maryville program, Nodaway County Historical Society Museum, 110 North Walnut Street, Maryville, 2 pm. Slides and old maps will be used to describe downtown Maryville buildings from 1850 to the present. Free admission, donations accepted. For more information, call 660.582.8176.

• August 20 – Junior Miss Pageant, Graham Community Building, 2 pm. For all girls age five to 11 enrolled at Nodaway-Holt. Registration is 1 to 1:30 pm, Sunday, August 7 in the community building. Fee is $5; children must be accompanied by a parent. For more information, contact Erin Jones, 913.526.4820.

• August 23-27 – Northwest Advantage Week for incoming freshmen and transfer students.

• August 24-26 – Discover the Treasures Graham Street Fair.

Thursday: Lawn mower drag race, 6 pm; beer garden, 7 pm to 12:30 am; Amateur Fun Time, 8:30 to 9 pm.

Friday: Needlework, craft, agriculture, produce, flower and canned goods show and 4-H registrations, 2 to 4 pm, open to public afterward; pedal pull, 4:30 pm; beer garden, 5:30 pm to 12:30 am; stands open and bingo, 6 pm; Outlaw Creek with Nick Patterson, 8 pm.

Saturday: Exhibits, displays open to public, 8 am; working semi-truck show registration, 8:30 am, judging, 11 am; children’s pet show, 9 am; baby show registration/show, 9 am; car show registration, 9 am, judging 11 am; antique tractor, machinery, small engine, lawn and garden show, 9:30 am; kids games, 10 am; Methodist Church meal, 11 am; parade registration, 11 am to 1 pm, start 2 pm; children’s parade registration, 1 to 1:30 pm, start 1:45 pm.

After parade: FCCLA ice cream social, ping-pong drop, beer garden opens. Continuing in the afternoon: Egg toss, 3:30 pm; barnyard bingo, bathtub race, blind leading the blind contest, all at 4 pm; cake walk, 4:30 pm; Lions Club pork chop meal, 5:30 pm; The Bullhaulers honkey-tonk band, 8 pm; Def-Jam dance with DJ Haist, 9 pm to midnight; raffle drawings, 10 pm; fireworks, 10:15 pm.

• August 25-26 – 8th annual K-9 fundraiser garage sale, Younger Auction Gallery, 312 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, 7 am to 7 pm, both days. Donate items through Thursday, August 24. Proceeds benefit K-9 Bolt and the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office K-9 program. For more information, contact Sgt. Austin Hann, 660.582.7451.

• August 26 – Northwest girls golf fundraiser tournament, Mozingo Lake Sechrest 18 golf course, 9 am to 3 pm. Four-person scramble begins at 10 am and features hole prizes, raffle, silent auction and lunch.

For more information, contact Andy Peterson, andyp@nwmissouri.edu, or visit bearcatsports.com/index.aspx?path=wgolf.

• August 26 – Northwest general registration, 9:30 am to noon.

• August 26 – The Forney Brothers & John Marriot perform at the Eagles, Maryville, 8:30 pm. Open to the public. Admission is $15 per couple, $10 per person; five- to 12-year-olds are free. Requesting that no one under five attend.

• August 27 – The Barnard Depot Museum, Highway M, Barnard, 1 to 4 pm. To view the museum at other times or for more information, contact Mike Walker, 816.262.4814, or Kate Nothstine, 660.652.3719.

• August 28 – Northwest classes begin.

• August 31 – Bearcat Football vs. Emporia State, first game of the season, Bearcat Stadium, Northwest, 7 pm.