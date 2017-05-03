Nodaway County law enforcement officers have been busy conducting arrest warrant service after a grand jury handed down 11 indictments against persons alleged to have distributed drugs during a multi-agency investigation that started in the fall of 2016.

The sales allegedly involved marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and prescription drugs. The investigation involved an undercover operative who was under the supervision of Maryville Public Safety and the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force agencies.

Following the issuance of the grand jury’s indictments, Judge Roger Prokes authorized arrest warrants to those charged with the offenses. This week, multiple Northwest Missouri law enforcement agencies have assisted in arresting the accused pending their court date.

Agencies involved in the warrant service activity are Maryville Public Safety, Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office, Buchanan County Drug Strike Force and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Beginning in 2012, Prosecutor Robert Rice has used a grand jury on undercover drug investigations, sexual offenses against children, and domestic violence. A grand jury indictment allows law enforcement to conduct many controlled buys with the same undercover operative before formally charging the accused. An indictment also best ensures the safety of officers arresting the accused by picking them all up at the same time.

To return an indictment, a grand jury must find probable cause exists that the accused committed the offense. An indictment is not a finding of guilt and the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

As part of an ongoing investigation, if you have knowledge of or suspect drug trafficking, you are encouraged to contact Maryville Public Safety at 660-562- 3209 or the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office at 660-582- 7451.

This is the only information that is releasable by law enforcement at this time