A Nodaway County grand jury has indicted a Ravenwood man in the death of former Parnell mayor, Virginia Burns.

The grand jury charged that Marlin F. Meyer, 71, committed Felony Involuntary Manslaughter in the 1st Degree.

Court documents state he “recklessly” caused the death on April 24 by driving his farm implement on Missouri Highway 46 while blocking both lanes of traffic that resulted in Burns’ vehicle striking the farm implement and killing her.

If found guilty, Meyer could face three to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, be fined up to $10,000 or both.

An arraignment date for Meyer is pending his posting of bond.

Save