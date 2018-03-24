The Nodaway County Fair board announced the main stage entertainment line-up for the 2018 Nodaway County Fair, which will be July 19-21.

On Thursday night, fair participants will see Mike Walker, an impressionist, who sings a variety of songs from various artists. He currently lives and performs in Branson. Also that night will be local entertainment, which has not yet been scheduled.

Friday night’s performance will feature the final contestants of the Country Showdown contest.

The Saturday night main stage performance will be Tonic Sol-fa, an a cappella group that has performed at the fair before. They create all parts of the song, including the beat, with their voices.

Also at the fair will be Mark Crank, Marcos Productions, who will be walking around on stilts and creating balloon animals for children.

“It’s going to be a very entertaining and diverse slate at the Nodaway County Fair this year,” Fair Board Member Vince Shelby stated.