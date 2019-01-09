On January 3, Associate Circuit Judge Doug Thomson swore in the individuals elected to Nodaway County offices during the November 2018 election.

Those attending the ceremony were: Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice, Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, Recorder of Deeds Lisa Nickerson, County Clerk Melinda Patton and Circuit Clerk Elaine Wilson.

Thomson and Circuit Judge Roger Prokes, who were also elected to office in November, swore in each other during an earlier ceremony in December so they could continue to act in their capacity as judges.

Rice and Wilson are beginning their third term in office, Walker is starting his second term, and Patton and Richardson are beginning their first elected terms. Patton has served as county clerk since being appointed to the position in June 2017.