The Nodaway County Commissioners were unable to raise their property tax for the county administration building operations, according to the state auditor’s office.

When the commission took out the original loan for the building in 2008, they could set the tax at any rate up to 16¢ per $100 of assessed valuation. They originally set the tax for 15¢.

Since then, they have steadily decreased the tax and it is currently 12¢ per $100 of assessed valuation. The current tax rate is not covering all of the expenses.

The commissioners wanted to increase the property tax to 14¢ this year to cover expenses. However, they are not allowed to increase a levy in an odd year. The Nodaway County Commissioners plan to revisit the issue in 2018.