“Back to the Future” is the theme attendees of the 2018 Nodaway County Fair can expect to see as they stroll the Maryville downtown midway.

The fair is organized by the fair board working year-round to produce the annual summer event which will be held July 17 to 21. The board is, front: Dustin Henggeler, Jill Auten, Linda Shelby, Kathy McPherson, Linda Jenkins and Carol Heflin; back, Tanya Wilmes, Steve Mozier, Tom Martin, Rex Wallace, John Maxwell and Vince Shelby.