The Nodaway County Ag Update will be held Tuesday, February 5 at the Nodaway County Administration Center. It will begin at 8:30 am with private pesticide applicator training.

For the applicator training, a training manual is required for licensing and a fee is charged. Those who have an old manual should bring it and they will not be charged for a new manual.

At 10 am, the University of Missouri Extension agricultural staff will present a series of morning meetings for area growers and livestock producers. Topics will include strategies to reduce input costs without reducing yield, managing beef heifers economically to be successful replacements, invasive pest update and managing fertilizer and chemical input costs. The meeting will end by noon.

For more information, contact Wayne Flanary, agronomy field specialist, at 660.446.3724.