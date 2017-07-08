Nodaway County 4-H members will showcase their talents Saturday, July 8 at the 2017 Nodaway County 4-H Achievement Day on the main floor of the Nodaway County Administration Center on the square in Maryville.

4-H members, ages 8-18, have been working on projects since the 4-H year began October 1. For each project enrolled in, members have completed a minimum of six hours of project work with an adult volunteer serving as a project leader. With their project work completed, members will bring their final exhibits to 4-H Achievement Day, where projects will be conference judged and awarded ribbons.

A division for Clover Kids members, ages five to seven, will also be offered. Clover Kids will have an opportunity to visit with a judge and receive a participation ribbon.

The day begins with 4-H members checking in exhibits from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Conference judging and working demonstrations begin at 9:30 am. Special activities will follow including general demonstrations, public speaking, fashion revue and talent.

Projects receiving a blue ribbon will be eligible for selection to represent Nodaway County at the 2017 Missouri State Fair in Sedalia.

4-H and Clover Kids projects will remain on display at the Administration Center throughout the Nodaway County Fair, Thursday-Saturday, July 13-15. The building will be open for public viewing from 5 to 10 pm, Thursday, 10 am to 10 pm, Friday, and 11 am to 10 pm, Saturday. Open division exhibits will also be on display.

University of Missouri Extension 4-H Youth Specialist Annette Deering will serve as the 4-H division coordinator. Terri Lager, 4-H adult volunteer, will be the 4-H Achievement Day committee chair with Kay Wilson serving as the open division coordinator.

4-H members enrolled in live animal projects will display their work during the Nodaway County 4-H/FFA Livestock Show, Tuesday-Thursday, July 11-13 at the Nodaway County Community Building, 25669 Hawk Road, near the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport.

Small animal exhibitions begin at 5:30 pm, July 11, with the poultry show at 6 pm followed by the rabbit show.

On July 12, the ham show begins at 8 am, swine show, 9 am, goat show, 3 pm, and sheep show, 6 pm.

The events for July 13 will include the beef and dairy show at 10 am. The buyer’s appreciation supper will begin at 5 pm followed by the Nodaway County 4-H/FFA Livestock Youth Premium Sale at 6 pm.

A food stand will be available throughout the livestock show hosted by the Nodaway County 4-H Council. Proceeds from the stand will go to the 4-H/FFA livestock show and to participating Nodaway County 4-H clubs.

Contacts for this year’s 4-H/FFA livestock show are Jackie Carlson and Jeremy Lacy. The 4-H/FFA sale chair is Nicki Honan and awards committee chairs are Jayla McGary and Tammy Thompson. Show superintendents are Bryan Beason, Sean Edwards, Scott Linville, swine; Heather Hoepker, Philip Doty, goat; Troy Nally, Megan Thacker, sheep; Bob Lager, Kirk Search, beef and dairy; Pat Swinford, Jackie Baker, poultry; Carlson, Dana Auffert, rabbit; Carlson, Philip Doty, ham. Terri Lager is coordinating the food stand.

Kinsey Freeman will serve as this year’s judge for swine, sheep, goat, beef and dairy. Brett Kreifels will judge small animals, poultry and rabbits and Darrell Johnson will judge hams. The show veterinarian will be furnished by the Nodaway Vet Clinic.

University of Missouri Extension of Nodaway County staff working with the 4-H fair events are Deering, Randa Doty, ag business specialist, Ann Lovett, office secretary, Lila O’Riley, office secretary, Sue Robison, nutrition program associate, and Amie Schleicher, livestock specialist.

For more information about the 4-H events scheduled during the Nodaway County Fair, contact the Nodaway County Extension office at 660.582.8101, visit extension.missouriedu/nodaway or follow on Facebook.