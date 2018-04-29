The NOCOMO Board of Directors met April 24 to finalize details on the open house for the 45th anniversary of the workshop.

The event will be 6 to 8 pm, Thursday, June 7 at the NOCOMO facility, 319 South Newton, Maryville. Tours of the upper warehouse and production areas are planned with the certified employees acting as guides.

There are currently 42 certified employees. Plans are underway to highlight the years of service of each employee. A photo slideshow is being planned, along with photo displays throughout the facility.

It is open to the public and light refreshments will be served.