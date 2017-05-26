During the May 23 meeting, NOCOMO Manager Nicki Samson informed the workshop board of directors about reserving the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park group camp area for an overnight camping experience for certified employees.

She plans to have various activities available during the June 29 event. She doesn’t anticipate all employees staying overnight. The workshop will be closed Friday, June 30. The board approved closing the following week, from July 3-7, for Independence Day.

The workshop has gained two new certified employees under the age of 25. One is deaf and will have a professional signing interpreter for training. After that, paper and pencil will be used to communicate.

The two employees will be visited every six months by a representative of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Vocational Rehabilitation. NOCOMO, which holds a sub-minimum wage certificate, is in compliance with the current vocational rehab regulations as representatives visited with the certified employees and guardians in May.

Samson reported that the building is being painted and the trees trimmed. Additional landscaping is planned and she wants to see about insulating the upper warehouse before winter.

The 2017-18 proposed budget was approved. The budget is based on the current year’s expenses, plus three percent for inflation.