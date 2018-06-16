Community members and dignitaries flocked to the NOCOMO Industries open house June 7. Certified employees, staff and board members greeted attendees. They took pride in showing off the workshop’s accomplishments in providing dignified employment. Currently there are 42 certified employees.

NOCOMO employee members of the 30+ Years Club include, front: Ronda Henry, 32 years; Joy Wright, 37 years; Susie Wright, 35 years; Kristie King, 34 years; back: Chester McAfee, 32 years; Robert Hammer, 34 years; David Winters, 31 years; and Frank Wright, 35 years. Frank was also recognized for perfect work attendance for the last two years and four months.

