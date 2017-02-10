Two new employees recently joined the Nodaway News Leader team.

Annette Mullins

Annette Mullins joins the NNL staff as the advertising designer, creating ads for our clients with a flare of creativity.

She has worked more than 25 years at Rush Printing as a graphic designer and continues to work there in addition to the NNL.

Originally from Iowa, she and her husband, Patrick, moved to the area in 1989 so Patrick could attend a horse shoeing class at Northwest Missouri State University.

The couple currently resides in the West Nodaway school district on a small acreage and have three donkeys and honeybees. They have two children, Erin, a nurse, and Rachel, a student at Northwest.

Mullins has served her community as a 4-H leader, a Girl Scout leader and she is a member of the Nodaway County Extension Council.

In her spare time, she enjoys quilting and crafting. She actively sews with the Sewing Mission Group within her home church in Wilcox. The group makes quilts for the Children and Family Center, baby blankets for children in need along with other service projects.

“Everyone here has been very welcoming. I like that it is a team effort to work on the same project,” Mullins said.

Katrina Gallagher

Katrina Gallagher joins the Nodaway News Leader team as a part-time customer service representative. Her duties include handling customer requests and other general office duties.

Gallagher grew up on a farm east of Maryville and graduated from Northeast Nodaway. She has resided in Nodaway County her entire life.

Her husband, Daniel, works as a sports official and the couple have two children, Laura and Mitch. Laura and her husband, Keath, live in Liberty with their two sons, Konnor and Kruz.

In her spare time, Gallagher likes to read and spend time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

She has served her community by being involved in the Optimist Club, St. Gregory’s ladies auxiliary and was a member of the communication to home board.

Her future goals include visiting Thailand, Slovakia and Brazil to visit the international exchange students the couple hosted last year. She would also like to volunteer at the Noyes Home, Children’s Mercy Hospital or with the local hospice efforts.

“I just love the work environment here. I love seeing a lot of the people in the community. I have worked with the public since I was 18. I’ve watched us all grow up,” Gallagher said.

The NNL publisher-owner, Kay Wilson, noted the two additions bring new skills to the team and an understanding of the county.

“I really appreciate the talents and contacts that these two ladies offer to the NNL team,” Wilson said. “They will be instrumental in meeting our advertising clients’ and subscribers’ needs.”