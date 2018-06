The New Nodaway Humane Society has announced new hours for summer at the animal shelter, 829 South Depot, Maryville.

The shelter will be open from noon to 4 pm on Tuesdays and Saturdays and 3 to 6 pm on Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointments may be made to view the animals on Thursdays by calling 660.562.3333. Wednesdays all animal adoptions are half price. The shelter is closed Sundays and Mondays.