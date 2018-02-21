he North Nodaway Mustangs girls basketball team finished the season with a first round loss to the Rock Port Blue Jays, 33-43, on February 19 at Northeast Nodaway in Ravenwood. Concentrated effort in the second half of play saw the Mustangs out score the Blue Jays by one point in the third quarter and trail by only three points in the fourth. This effort was not enough to overcome the eight point lead racked up by the Blue Jays in the first half, leaving the buzzer to sound with the Mustangs 10 points behind.

Alisha Davison charges to position herself to take a shot. She scored four points.

