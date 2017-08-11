Nina Faye Harper Miller, 81, Maryville, died Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at Parkdale Manor Nursing Home, Maryville.

Services are at 10 am, Monday, August 14 at the First Baptist Church, Maryville, with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to NOCOMO Industries, Maryville.

