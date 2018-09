A new group is forming in the Maryville area, People and Wheels (PAWs), to bring people who live their lives in chairs together to build friendships, talk about experiences and have fun. Guest speakers will be scheduled from time to time as well.

PAWs will meet at 2 pm, Wednesdays, October 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 at New Beginnings Counseling Center, 423 North Market, in the southeast room. For more information, contact Kim Wright at 660.853.8096 or find People and Wheels on Facebook.