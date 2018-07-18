The Nodaway County Commissioners and county officeholders heard about efforts to implement new video equipment in both the jail and courthouse among other things at its meeting July 12.

A report given by Randy Strong focused on implementing a Poly Com system allowing inmates to attend court dates without going to the courthouse. Strong said this system would help reduce the number of inmates having to be brought from the jail to the courthouse and back again. The estimated cost of the system is $3,000.

The technology would be used mostly for arraignments or other court cases where there are as few parties using the camera system as possible. He stated this system would be optional for the inmate and the judge. If any involved wished to be seen in person they would have that option. However, if both sides agree, the camera system will help for a more efficient court process.

The sheriff’s department also ordered a new security video system. The system will increase the number of cameras outside and inside the jail. The system is aimed at eliminating blind spots in the inmate housing and make it easier to copy video clips for documentation that is sometimes requested for court purposes. The city of Maryville gifted a used Kawasaki jet ski to the sheriff’s department for the purpose of river rescue operations. Two deputies will be trained in water rescue.

Nodaway County Assessor Rex Wallace announced his office is preparing for the county fair. Wallace also reported on the upcoming candidates forum to be hosted at the courthouse in which state and local representatives will discuss upcoming elections as well as issues effecting the local and state communities.

County Clerk Melinda Patton reported her office is preparing for the upcoming August election. She said the state is working with the county to update the Maryville voter registration system while also increasing cyber security. She expects money to be coming from the state to help with this update, but does not have an amount yet.

South District Commissioner Bob Stiens discussed the county surplus auction. Sheriff’s cars and road and bridge department trucks were among the items auctioned. Stiens also reported two out of the five bridges planned to be built this year are finished. The last three to be worked on are in Jefferson, Hopkins and Union townships.

North District Commissioner Chris Burns talked about the legislative breakfast hosted July 10, by the Maryville Chamber of Commerce. Aside from state legislators, local and university officials were present at the event. A major topic of discussion was limiting cuts to higher education as well as support for rural broadband systems. There was also discussion over prevailing wage, and the Proposition A ballot questions.

Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice finished the meeting with a report over the recent sentencing in the Marlin Meyer case.