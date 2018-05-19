Northwest Technical School Welding Instructor Nick Sherlock adds the finishing weld to “Generations” on May 15. The sculpture is a bronze by Ben Hammond, and has been set up in downtown Maryville. The juniors in the NTS welding class helped with the morning installation of three sculptures. Sherlock said his afternoon class was made up of seniors who have now graduated.

The sculptures and their locations are: “Girls Can Do Anything” by Julie Jones Denkers on the Fourth Street Corridor; “Sundays with Jesse” on East Fourth Street; “Generations” on East Third Street; and “Nucleus II” by Jeffrey Satter in the 300 block of North Main Street.

GO Art is a project of the Maryville Public Arts Committee. The sculptures are leased and will be available for viewing until May 2019.