The Maryville Fire Department will host a “Never Forget” ceremony to commemorate the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on 9/11/01. The ceremony will begin at 8:30 am, Tuesday, September 11 at the Freedom Rock in Franklin Park, Maryville.

“We want and encourage the community to join us in this event that is so near and dear to out hearts,” said Fire Captain Phil Rickabaugh.

In case of rain, the ceremony will be moved to the Maryville Community Center.