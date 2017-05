The Nodaway County Association of Retired School Employees will have its last meeting of the school year on Thursday, June 1. It will be a brunch at 8:30 am at the Nodaway County Senior Center.

Gay Dittemore, Region 1 vice-president, will be a guest. All new retirees are also invited as guests.

Amie Firavich, senior center administrator, will give the program.

Kay Nicholas and Donna Christensen are greeters and Nicholas will give the closing.