National numbers are showing an early increase in flu cases, but Nodaway County has only had a handful of cases, a normal amount for this time of year, Tom Patterson, director of the Nodaway County Health Center, said.

“We’re seeing it increasing earlier than normal, but that doesn’t mean it will be worse than normal,” Tabitha Frank, health center public health nurse, said.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) puts out a weekly influenza surveillance report. The last report, taking in information from November 26 to December 2, stated that a total of 531 laboratory-positive flu cases were reported, bringing the season-to-date total to 2,447 cases.

DHSS counts the 2017-18 flu season as being from October 7 to September 29, 2018. There have been 322 pneumonia or influenza associated deaths in Missouri during this season to date.

The season-to-date breakdown shows that most of the reported cases are in the 49 and younger age groups, with the highest number, 834 cases, in the age five to 24 range.

“So far it’s showing that the flu vaccine isn’t as effective as we would like,” Frank said about flu vaccinations. “The best protection we have against the flu is the flu vaccination. It’s still important to get that flu shot.”

“Now is the time to get your flu shot if you haven’t already,” Dr. Randall Williams, DHSS director, said. “The flu shot combined with proper hand washing are the two most effective things you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones this holiday season.”

Flu vaccinations are available at area pharmacies, SSM Health St. Francis Hospital and the health center. For more information, contact the health center at 660.562.2755.