Northwest Missouri State University Bearcat baseball pitcher Nikko Pablo, who has spent the summer pitching for the St. Joseph Mustangs, was named co-pitcher of the year by the Mustang organization.

His stats for the season: pitched in 15 games for a total of 24.1 innings, surrendered 13 hits and two runs, had one earned run, eight walks, 21 strike outs, two wins, no losses, four saves, two doubles, no triples and an earned run average of 0.37.

The co-pitcher was Steven D’Amico.