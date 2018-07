All motorcycles, cars, trucks and tractors are welcome to the 6th Annual Mustang Memorial Ride. Registration is from 9 to 10 am, Saturday, July 14 at the North Nodaway High School, Hopkins.

Cost is $10 per hand with proceeds going to the Mustang Memorial Fund. The ride ends at Mozingo Lake where there will be live music, raffles and BBQ. For more information, call 641.521.2653 or visit mustangsmemorial.org.