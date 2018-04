Dr. Jon Rickman will give a program on the history of the railroads in Nodaway County at 2 pm, Saturday, April 14.

This program was previously scheduled for April 7

Rickman’s presentation is free and all are invited to the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum, 110 North Walnut Street, Maryville. Refreshments will be served. The exhibits, including one on the railroads, may be viewed before and after the program.