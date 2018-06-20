The Nodaway County Historical Society will hold the annual meeting and dinner at 6 pm, Monday, June 25 at the museum, 110 North Walnut, Maryville. Cost is $15, payable at the door, for the meal catered by B&G Catering, Ravenwood.

Bob Bohlken will be inducted into the museum’s Stairway of Stars. To make reservations, call Carolyn Fisher, 660.582.4819.

Annual fees are also due for the July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019 fiscal year. These are: individual, $25; family, $40; patron, $50; and lifetime member, $250.