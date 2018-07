Erin Mullins, Ravenwood, is presented a a certificate and $100 in Maryville Chamber Bucks by Nodaway News Leader Publisher Kay Wilson as the grand prize winner of the NNL fifth annual photo contest.

Mullins entered a photo of sprouting beans titled “Seedling at Sunset” in the 18-and-over digital enhancement category.

See this year’s winners of all 10 categories in this week’s Nodaway County Fair special section.