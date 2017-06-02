The Donaldson Westside Park Amphitheater, Maryville, is going to be the site of three concerts, ranging from country to rock this June. All shows start at 7:30 pm.

Starting Saturday, June 3 is Big Time Grain Co., a Kansas City based country band featuring the Bourquin brothers, Bret and Chad. Today BTGC is one of the fastest rising country bands in the Midwest.

“I feel better than when I got here” is quite often heard following a Big Time Grain Company show which lines up perfectly with the brothers’ vision of making a difference in people’s lives one show, one song and one handshake at a time.

On Saturday, June 10 is Liverpool: A Tribute to The Beatles. The highly acclaimed tribute band has the mop-top hair, costumes, vintage collection of guitars and amplifiers, to bring the look, the sound and the songs of The Beatles to the live stage.

The band has performed for over 25 years. Three of the original members, Gary Butler, Larry Kips and Steve Davis, formed the band in Kansas City and are still playing.

Rounding out the series, Saturday, June 17 is Poison Overdose, a Poison tribute band, famous for mimicking Poison’s look, sound, attitude and style, Poison Overdose is “Nothing But a Good Time.”

The Concerts in the Park are free. Attendees need to bring chairs or blankets for seating and no outside coolers are permitted.

The Nodaway County Health Center will be sponsoring a fun-filled kid zone at each concert.

Hy-Vee will provide drinks and food. Beers will be $3 each; spirits and specialty-themed drinks are $4 each. The Hy-Vee grill will be selling $3 burgers, 1/3 pounder dogs or skinless brats. A meal which includes one of the three, chips and a coke is $5.

For more information, contact Maryville Parks and Recreation at 660.562.2923.

