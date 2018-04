Registration for the Dog-Gone Easter Bone Hunt will begin at 1:30 pm, Sunday, April 8 at Sunrise Park, 1316 East Halsey, Maryville.

The event is sponsored by Maryville Parks and Recreation and the New Nodaway Humane Society. Entry fee is $5 or four cans of dog food. The hunt begins at 2 pm.

Dogs must remain on leashes. For more information, contact Jordyn Swalley at jswalley@maryvilleparks.org.