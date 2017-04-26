New art was installed at the beginning of the Fourth Street corridor on April 24.

“Spirit Bear” is the work of artist Del Pettigrew of Kearney, NE. Pettigrew, center, was helped with the installation by Maryville High School football players, Wyatt Walker, Braxton Yount, Peyton Frueh and Jackson Bram.

Pettigrew got his inspiration for the piece from white bears that live on an island off the coast of Vancouver, Canada, and are called spirit bears.

The Maryville Public Arts Committee anticipates the other sculptures will be installed in Downtown Maryville on May 4.