A record-setting number of men have played in the Tuesday morning Mozingo Seniors league this summer.

Nearly 100 golfers would like to show their support for saving the Mozingo silo as an icon of the past farming community of Mozingo valley. Longtime Mozingo Senior golfer Jim Cline, Pickering, has been taking the pulse of fellow golfers and has witnessed the loyal support of these men, many of whom were farmers or connected to the agriculture industry, in wanting to keep the silo standing.