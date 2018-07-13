Due to summer heat raising lake water temperatures, Mozingo is going through the process of lake turnover, which, thanks to a recent algae bloom, may have an effect on the taste of drinking water coming from Mozingo.

Lake turnover occurs naturally twice a year when the temperatures change drastically and forces the cold and warm waters to churn. The process itself normally has no effect on the taste or quality of the water. However, City Manager Greg McDanel said instances of extreme excesses of algae growth, known as an algae bloom, have been a reoccurring problem for the lake in years past. An algae bloom at Mozingo coupled with the lake’s turnover can cause the algae to disperse and release compounds that will affect the taste and smell of the water without effecting its drinkability health.

McDanel said while lake turnover at Mozingo has taken place roughly biannually since the lake existed, the problem of algae bloom is a fairly recent one. Residents can recall a similar situation that took place last fall where the taste of the water was impacted by this combination. Thanks to that experience, he said the issue should be fixed at a much quicker pace this time around.

“Since the issues in the fall and the winter, we are testing now every week for algae and the volume of algae,” McDanel said. “By the week of July 2, those levels had elevated to a level that we needed to do something. Once we realized we needed to do something as far as taste and odor were concerned, the chemical treatment got scheduled for this week.”

McDanel said one way to deal with the algae is a chemical treatment. The roughly 80 acres of the lake near the intake valves will be treated by a third-party professional by July 13. However, the water may still be affected for a bit longer.

“For example, since we had an algae bloom the week of July 2 that’s now causing taste and odor issues, we’re treating now so it’s better quality intake, but we still have all the water in the towers and the new water has to go through the system,” McDanel said. “It won’t take that long to go through the system but you’ll still have odor and taste issues for a couple days to a week.”

It costs $11,500 per treatment and each treatment lasts about four weeks before it is needed again. During Mozingo’s last run-in with algae bloom, city council pre-approved all chemical treatment needs for the lake so the issue can be dealt with in a timely manner. Treatments have already been scheduled again in August and September in an attempt to keep the algae issue from resurfacing.