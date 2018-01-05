The new conference center located at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park held an official ribbon cutting ceremony on January 2. Guests viewed the facility, ceremony and dined on appetizers provided by the city. During the ceremony City Manager Greg McDanel announced that staff had chosen The Farmhouse, owned by Michael Foust in Kansas City, to be the new restaurant that will operate in the facility.

Maryville High School golfer Emily Long takes a practice swing on the new golf simulator machine while Mozingo Head Golf Pro Kyle Easter offers advice.