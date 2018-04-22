Members of the Mozingo Advisory Board voted to change the location of meetings and how often they meet during their regular meeting on April 16.

It was approved to move the meetings to the Mozingo Conference Center. Due to many holidays falling on Mondays and small winter agendas, the board voted to meet every other month instead of monthly, with the exception of June, July and August leading up to the budget approval as well as any special meetings that Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland chooses to call.

Councilwoman Renee Riedel has replaced Councilman Jerry Riggs as the city council liaison for the advisory board.

Discussion was held on updating various codes pertaining to Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.

The board decided to allow Heiland to make small changes and wording updates to the code instead of going through the document item-by-item. Heiland will bring an updated document to the board at a later date.

Discussion was held on increasing the number of reserved RV sites at the campground. Often, all of the reserved sites are spoken for making it difficult for people traveling to the park, as there is no way to guarantee a spot. No vote was taken.

Members also discussed adding additional RV sites to the park. The development cost per site would be $5,000 and would include installation, water, electricity and a concrete pad. No action was taken.

The board approved creating a 24-hour time limit for non-reserved spots. If a camper places any vehicle or object on a camping spot to reserve it, they have 24 hours before that item must be replaced by an actual camper.

The farmer who has property next to MOERA is concerned about sericea plants growing onto his CRP ground, which would result in cancelation of his CRP program. Heiland stated city administration is aware of the issue and noted there is no action plan at this time to contain it.

The construction company will soon complete concrete work for the Mozingo sign located on Highway 136 at which time Holtman Masonry, Maryville, will begin the stonework.

The restaurant at Mozingo is expected to open by the end of June. Heiland said the new restaurant was announced early to allow its owners to create contracts with local ag producers for food items. City staff is working with the owners to finalize a contract to be presented to city council for approval.

The second annual Adult-Youth Alternate Shot Golf Tournament will be May 19.

Registration is open for summer youth golf camps for ages five to 17.

Sign-ups for the PGA Junior Golf League are still open.

The Mozingo Conference Center overflow parking lot has been completed.

There are currently more than 100 events booked at the conference center for the year.

The board will meet on May 21 to review suggested changes to the code book.