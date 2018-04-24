The Bushman Planetarium inside Agenstein Hall on the campus of Missouri Western State University will have public showings of “Africa: The Serengeti” at 7 pm, Thursday, April 26, and at 7 pm, Tuesday, May 8 the “Wonders of the Universe.”

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children, students and senior citizens. Tickets must be purchased in advance on the planetarium website, missouriwestern.edu/planetarium/ or in person until 4 p.m. the day of the show at Agenstein Hall, room 140.

“Africa: The Serengeti” chronicles a spectacle that few humans have ever witnessed, the Great Migration, taking viewers on a journey with more than 1.5 million animals as they travel more than 500 miles across the Serengeti Plains in Tanzania and Kenya. The film is narrated by James Earl Jones.

“Wonders of the Universe” allows the viewer to peer deep into space through the eyes of the orbiting Hubble Space Telescope and travel billions of years back in time to witness the birth of the universe.

The Bushman Planetarium features a Digistar 4 projection system and a dome that is slightly tilted, rather than directly overhead, making viewing easier. Doors open 20 minutes before show time.