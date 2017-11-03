Nodaway County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist Larry Wickersham found mice feces and mold during routine inspections of various food establishments throughout the month of October.

Red Roof Inn, 2817 South Main Street, low priority

Routine inspection on October 3.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed ventilation grate in breakfast area soiled with dust and debris.

Country Hearth Inn, 222 East Summitt Drive, low priority

Routine inspection on October 3.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed milk cooler behind counter with inaccurate thermometer.

Casey’s General Store #3430, 1719 East First Street, medium priority

Routine inspection on October 3.

Critical: Observed popcorn chicken in hot holding display cabinet held below 135 degrees, containers of chicken in walk-in cooler not properly date marked, unlabeled spray bottle adjacent to mop sink and spray bottle of air freshener stored above breakfast items, all corrected on site. Observed chlorine sanitizer spray bottle with chlorine concentration exceeding 200 ppm.

Non-critical: Observed tray of marinara sauce cups in walk-in cooler soiled with food debris, employee personal items stored on shelf with single-serve items and dispensing tube on half and half dispenser not cut at an angle, all corrected on site. Observed labels on coffee cup dispenser loose, flaking and not easily cleanable and ventilation grate above soda tree soiled with dust and debris.

Nodaway County Senior Center, 1214 East First Street, high priority

Routine inspection on October 4.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed hand towels stored on top of towel dispenser at handsink in kitchen, corrected on site. Observed chipped surface at countertop adjacent to back door.

America’s Best Value Inn, 1700 East First, low priority

Routine inspection on October 4.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: None observed.

Holiday Inn Express, 2929 South Main Street, low priority

Routine inspection on October 4.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed three-bay ware washsink faucet dripping and cracked floor tiles in breakfast area.

The Pub, 414 North Main Street, low priority

Routine inspection on October 5.

Critical: Observed biofilm pink mold build-up in soda gun holsters, corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed restrooms missing handwashing signage, corrected on site. Observed wall panels in walk-in cooler loose and in disrepair.

Aramark Northwest Campus Dining, 800 University Drive, high priority

Routine inspection on October 6.

Critical: Observed cracked plastic food storage containers stored on shelf and quaternary ammonium sanitizer adjacent to espresso machine concentration testing below 200 ppm, both corrected on site. Observed soiled can opener point located in Papa John’s kitchen.

Non-critical: Observed case of pizza boxes stored on floor in Papa John’s dry storage, corrected on site. Observed dripping faucet on handsink adjacent to proofers located in bakery, food debris located below pizza prep table in Papa John’s kitchen and torn seal observed on walk-in freezer door, creating frost inside.

Junction Pizza, 19459, US Highway 71, Burlington Jct., low priority

Routine inspection on October 6.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: None observed.

Burger King, 1601 South Main, medium priority

Routine inspection on October 11.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed reach-in cooler with excessive ice and frost build-up in kitchen, top of soda machine located in customer lobby dusty and electrical box in first drive-thru window missing cover.

Backyard Vine and Wine LLC, 30484 Icon Road, low priority

Routine inspection on October 11.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed handsinks missing hand washing signage, corrected on site.

Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corporation, 28147 Business Highway 71, high priority

Routine inspection on October 12.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed absorbent paper signage on cappuccino machine, corrected on site. Observed double door reach-in cooler missing thermometer, microwave located in employee dining area with interior in disrepair and cabinet below soda fountain sliding door in disrepair.

Dizzy’s 148 Cafe, 202 North Highway 148, Hopkins, medium priority

Routine inspection on October 16.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed wet nested plastic cups on shelf and dumpster lids not closed, both corrected on site. Observed grease and oil build-up on side of fryer and floor and frost build-up in reach-in freezer.

Hy-Vee Deli, 1217 South Main Street, medium priority

Routine inspection on October 17.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed rusty shelving racks on open-air deli cooler and crumbs and food debris in sliding door track of display cooler.

Murphy USA #6539, 1603 South Main Street, low priority

Routine inspection on October 17.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed fruit juice stored on floor of reach-in soda cooler, juice containers subject to condensation moisture on floor of cooler and customer/employee restroom missing hand washing signage, all corrected on site. Observed prepackaged food lower shelf rusty, not smooth and easily cleanable.

Maryville Country Club, 25867 Icon Road, low priority

Routine inspection on October 18.

Critical: Observed mice feces behind equipment in utility room, corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed bar hand sink missing handwashing signage and men’s and women’s restroom adjacent to dining room missing handwashing signage, all corrected on site. Observed kitchen countertop end caps chipped and broken and ice build-up on lower shelf of basement reach-in freezer.

Amaizing Acres, 34079 Impala Trail, Barnard, low priority

Routine inspection on October 22.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: None observed.

Something Country, 37799 US Highway 136, Conception, low priority

Routine inspection on October 26.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed frost build-up in reach-in deep freezers and retail shelves dusty.

Hy-Vee Gas, 1215 South Main, low priority

Routine inspection on October 30.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed torn seals on reach-in soda cooler doors and packaging debris on floor below shelving in walk-in cooler.

Hy-Vee Chinese Express, 1217 South Main Street, high priority

Routine inspection on October 31.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed uncovered chicken on shelf in walk-in cooler, corrected on site. Observed food debris between steam table and serving counter and observed liquid spillage on lower shelf of reach-in prep table.

Hy-Vee Dining, 1217 South Main, high priority

Routine inspection on October 31.

Critical: Observed biofilm slime on ice chutes of soda machine, corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed single-serve items stored on floor adjacent to shelving, corrected on site. Observed missing ceiling tile over shelf of single-serve items, kitchen floor pitted throughout kitchen, food debris on floor beneath stainless steel prep table in kitchen and food condiment items observed on floor below soda fountain cabinet in dining room.