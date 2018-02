The Crosswinds Chapter of the Christian Motorcycle Association will meet at 7 pm, Monday, February 19 at Pizza Hut, 732 South Main Street, Maryville.

Freedom of Road Riders, Local 26, will meet at 6 pm, Tuesday, February 20 at Pizza Hut. Rides will be planned for the first half of riding season.

All interested motorcyclists are invited to attend the meetings.