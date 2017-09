Freedom of Road Riders, Local 26, Maryville, invites all interested motorcyclists to participate in Tuesday evening supper rides. Kickstands up at 6 pm at Break Time, 1517 East First Street, Maryville.

On September 12, the destination is J. Howards, Savannah; September 19, it’s Jays Pizza, Clarinda; and on September 26, it’s B&B BBQ, Albany.