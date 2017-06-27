Freedom of Road Riders®, Local 26, Maryville, invites all interested motorcyclists to participate in Tuesday evening supper rides. Special July 4 ride to St. Joseph Mustangs baseball game, hot dogs, fire works, leave at 5 pm from Break Time, 1517 East First Street, Maryville.

On other rides, kickstands go up at 6 pm at Break Time. On July 11, the destination is Back 40 Bar and Grill, Diagonal, IA; July 18, Paula’s Cafe, Craig; and on July 25, it’s Downright Delicious, Clarinda, IA.