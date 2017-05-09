Freedom of Road Riders® Local 26, Maryville, invites all interested motorcyclists to join in. Kickstands go up at 6 pm and leave from Break Time, 1517 East First Street, Maryville, for Eat ‘n Rides.

Scheduled rides are Friday May 12 to The Bistro; Tuesday, May 16 to Jay’s Steak and Pizza, Clarinda; May 23 to South Gate Bar and Grill, St. Joseph; May 30 to Camaros, Bethany; June 6 to Trail’s End, Rock Port; June 13 to Wild Bills, Rulo, NE. A fun run charity ride for Camp Quality will meet at 1 pm, Sunday, June 11, at Break Time and end at the camp.