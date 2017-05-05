Nodaway County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist Larry Wickersham found moldy caulking and leaking cans during routine inspections of various food establishments and schools throughout the month of April.

Sonic Drive-In, 721 South Main Street, high priority

Routine inspection April 12.

Critical: Soft-serve ice cream nozzles soiled with food debris, prep table with sandwich condiments soiled with food debris and sanitizer bucket stored over drink condiments.

Non-Critical: Ice cream reach-in cooler soiled with food debris, bottom of reach-in cooler adjacent to fryer soiled with food debris, hamburger freezer next to griddle had excessive frost, soiled range hood over griddle, large ice machine inner shield in disrepair, cracked and broken floor tiles throughout facility, food debris on floor and under equipment, uncovered drink and slush condiments, condensation from overhead refrigeration unit dripping and re-freezing on case of french toast sticks in walk-in freezer, frozen chicken strips and cheese balls stored uncovered in freezer, hand sink adjacent to three-bay sink towel dispenser in disrepair, ventilation grate above three-bay sink soiled, caulk moldy and in disrepair behind three-bay sink and several food items on or around areas in dumpsters.

Follow-up inspection April 19.

Critical: Cracked and broken floor tiles throughout facility and caulk moldy and in disrepair behind three-bay sink.

Non-Critical: None observed.

Finish Line, 620 North Main Street, low priority

Routine inspection April 17.

Critical: Damaged and leaking beverage cans throughout storage area and kitchen and bath cleaner stored above single-use items.

Non-Critical: Hand sink dispenser out of towels, syrup spilled below soda tree, faucet on three-bay sink dripping, food and drink related litter around building exterior and excessive frost in packaged ice cream freezer.

Countryside Bistro, 33618 State Highway H, Skidmore, high priority

Routine inspection April 13.

Critical: Eggs stored over vegetables in walk-in cooler.

Non-Critical: Small drip from countertop sink in kitchen, lights not working properly in walk-in cooler, excessive frost build-up below overhead refrigeration unit in walk-in cooler and broken handle on walk-in freezer door.

Maryville R-II High School, 1429 South Munn Avenue, high priority

Routine inspection April 19.

Critical: Cubed chicken stored at 53 degrees F on faculty salad bar in individual disposable cups and sliced tomatoes held on student salad bar at 57 degrees F.

Non-Critical: Two cases of meat stored on floor in walk-in cooler, dusty range hood over griddle and Crispitos being stored in reach-in cooler uncovered.

Burger King, 1601 South Main, medium priority

Routine inspection April 21.

Critical: Ice chute on fountain dispenser in customer lobby soiled.

Non-Critical: Vegetable sink faucet dripping, damaged floor tiles throughout kitchen and toilet paper dispenser in men’s restroom stall in disrepair.

Nodaway-Holt R-VII School, 318 South Taylor Street, Graham, high priority

Routine inspection April 24.

Critical: None observed.

Non-Critical: Butcher block countertop not smooth and easily cleanable and leaking pipe condensation below ware wash machine.

South Nodaway R-4, 209 Morehouse, Barnard, high priority

Routine inspection April 24.

Critical: Cracked ice scoop.

Non-Critical: Cases of food stored on floor of walk-in freezer and food spillage in the bottom of chest freezer located in the lunch room.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 2919 South Main Street, high priority

Routine inspection April 25.

Critical: Soiled draft beer nozzle behind bar.

Non-Critical: Plastic tote used for utensil storage soiled with crumbs and debris, uncovered brewed tea dispensers and frost build-up on walk-in freezer door.

SSM Health St. Francis Hospital, 2016 South Main, high priority

Routine inspection on April 27.

Critical: None observed.

Non-Critical: Microwave in cook’s prep area with inner coating chipping and flaking near door, dusty light fixtures located in range hood of griddle, apple juice concentrate stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer and brewed tea dispenser stored uncovered in customer area.